Primerica (NYSE:PRI) President Sells $510,600.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) President Peter Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,945.30. This represents a 21.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI opened at $256.57 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.98 and a 12 month high of $307.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $838.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 22.36%.The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $475.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $292.00 to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $292.00 price objective on Primerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 17.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Primerica by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter worth about $2,683,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter worth about $1,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Stories

