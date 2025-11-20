Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$184.98 and traded as high as C$196.05. Dollarama shares last traded at C$195.06, with a volume of 355,291 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOL. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$207.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Desjardins set a C$205.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dollarama from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Dollarama from C$213.00 to C$203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$201.23.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOL

Dollarama Stock Down 0.7%

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$184.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$184.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.