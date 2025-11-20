Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.96 and traded as high as C$8.46. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$8.39, with a volume of 1,052,287 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Desjardins upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.38.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$811.36 million during the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.4650555 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, a parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with over $16 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.