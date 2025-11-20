VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.13 and traded as high as $77.96. VanEck Steel ETF shares last traded at $77.03, with a volume of 10,948 shares traded.

VanEck Steel ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $119.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.13.

Get VanEck Steel ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Steel ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

VanEck Steel ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Steel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Steel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.