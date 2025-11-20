Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Emerson Radio Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.4577. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.4350, with a volume of 93,072 shares traded.
Emerson Radio Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $9.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.
Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 25.55% and a negative net margin of 47.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Radio
About Emerson Radio
Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, massagers, and security products.
