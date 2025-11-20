Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Emerson Radio Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.4577. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.4350, with a volume of 93,072 shares traded.

Emerson Radio Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 25.55% and a negative net margin of 47.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Radio

About Emerson Radio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emerson Radio stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Radio Corporation ( NYSEAMERICAN:MSN Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Emerson Radio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, massagers, and security products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.