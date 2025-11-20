Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3 – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €94.55 and traded as high as €95.40. Volkswagen shares last traded at €94.70, with a volume of 940,297 shares trading hands.

Volkswagen Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.17. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €93.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €94.55.

About Volkswagen

(Get Free Report)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.