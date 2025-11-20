Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF (TSE:BNC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF (TSE:BNC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.07 and traded as high as C$32.68. Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF shares last traded at C$32.59, with a volume of 1,002 shares.
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF Trading Down 0.3%
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.07.
About Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF
The fund seeks to provide shareholders with (i) long-term capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of Canadian Banks (defined below) (up to 70% on an equal weighted basis) and Canadian Insurance Companies (defined below) (up to 30% on an equal weighted basis) and (ii) monthly distributions.To achieve its investment objectives, the fund will invest primarily in equity securities of Canadian Banks (up to 70% on an equal weighted basis) and to a lesser extent Canadian Insurance Companies (up to 30% on an equal weighted basis).
