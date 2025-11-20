Nevada Gold & Casinos (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.56. Nevada Gold & Casinos shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 414,700 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.
Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc, a gaming company, finances, develops, owns, and operates gaming properties and projects. It operates in three segments: Washington, South Dakota, and Nevada. The company owns and operates nine mini-casinos under the Crazy Moose Casinos, Coyote Bob's Casino, Silver Dollar Casinos, Club Hollywood Casino, Royal Casino, and Red Dragon Casino names in the Washington state; and a slot machine route operation in Deadwood, South Dakota.
