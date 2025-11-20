Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 356.31 and traded as high as GBX 409. Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 400, with a volume of 136,002 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 target price on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 price objective on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 600 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zotefoams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 563.33.

Zotefoams Stock Up 3.2%

Insider Buying and Selling at Zotefoams

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07. The stock has a market cap of £201.18 million, a P/E ratio of 359.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 404.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 356.31.

In other news, insider Gary McGrath sold 10,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 403, for a total transaction of £41,815.28. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Zotefoams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

