Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,732 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.7% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 29.9% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 126 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $487.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $514.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.25. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (down from $560.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research set a $675.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.33.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

