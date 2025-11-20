Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 682.59 and traded as high as GBX 747. Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 714.50, with a volume of 857,471 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Drax Group from GBX 682 to GBX 689 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 950 price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 879.67.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DRX

Drax Group Price Performance

About Drax Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of £2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 710.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 682.59.

(Get Free Report)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.