Brokerages Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Target Price at $133.67

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.6667.

Several research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $154.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $113.73 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

