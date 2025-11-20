Auxano Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Unilever PLC $UL

Auxano Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Unilever by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,054 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Unilever by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 91,511 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Unilever by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 211,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,591,000 after buying an additional 93,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:UL opened at $58.85 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $65.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.55.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

