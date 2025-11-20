Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.30.

Several research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday.

EIX stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average is $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,167.24. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its position in shares of Edison International by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its stake in Edison International by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Edison International by 677.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

