NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) versus China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Head to Head Analysis

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Construction Bank and NatWest Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Construction Bank $188.88 billion 1.38 $46.68 billion $3.60 5.79 NatWest Group $36.57 billion 1.70 $6.14 billion $0.84 9.13

China Construction Bank has higher revenue and earnings than NatWest Group. China Construction Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NatWest Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

China Construction Bank has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NatWest Group has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Construction Bank and NatWest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Construction Bank 24.99% 10.06% 0.80% NatWest Group 18.18% 12.77% 0.73%

Summary

China Construction Bank beats NatWest Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement. Its loan products include personal business, car, and housing loans; and SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans. The company also offers credit cards; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter transaction services; and wealth management products. In addition, it provides collection, salaries payment, third-party collection and payment, insurance agency, and remittance services; international settlement and financing, and FI services; securities and fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; fund custody services; and e-banking services. Further, the company offers institutional services comprising services for government agencies, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, bank-insurance cooperation, and services for non-banking financial institutions. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments. The Retail Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services, such as current accounts, mortgages, personal unsecured lending, and personal deposits, as well as mobile and online banking services. The Private Banking segment provides private banking and wealth management products for high-net-worth individuals and their business interests. The Commercial & Institutional segment offers banking and financial solutions to large corporate organisations, multi-nationals, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

