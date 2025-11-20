Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) & Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Financial Contrast

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) and Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Atmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Atmos Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atmos Energy and Centrica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmos Energy 25.05% 9.00% 4.35% Centrica N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Atmos Energy has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrica has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Atmos Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Centrica pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Atmos Energy pays out 53.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atmos Energy has increased its dividend for 41 consecutive years. Atmos Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atmos Energy and Centrica”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmos Energy $4.62 billion 6.04 $1.04 billion $7.49 23.22 Centrica $21.55 billion 0.47 $1.70 billion N/A N/A

Centrica has higher revenue and earnings than Atmos Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atmos Energy and Centrica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmos Energy 0 9 3 1 2.38 Centrica 0 3 1 1 2.60

Atmos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $170.44, indicating a potential downside of 1.99%. Given Atmos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atmos Energy is more favorable than Centrica.

Summary

Atmos Energy beats Centrica on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers; and owned 73,689 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Pipeline and Storage segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage facilities in Texas; provides ancillary services customary to the pipeline industry, including parking arrangements, lending, and inventory sales; and owned 5,645 miles of gas transmission lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential, commercial, industrial customers, and small businesses, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from nuclear assets. The company also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as offers breakdown services. In addition, it is involved in the procurement, trading, and optimization of energy; procurement and sale of LNG; development and operation of large-scale power assets; building of solar farm and connecting to grid; and supply of energy efficiency solutions and technologies. Further, the company produces and processes gas and oil; constructs, owns, and exploits infrastructure; offers central heating, boiler and controls, plumbing and drains, and electrical appliance insurance covers; and engages in the social enterprise investment fund activities. Additionally, it provides metering assets and services, vehicle leasing, and energy management products and services; constructs battery storage and gas peakers; and operates a gas storage and franchise network. The company was formerly known as Yieldtop plc and changed its name to Centrica plc in December 1996. Centrica plc was founded in 1812 and is based in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

