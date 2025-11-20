Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Absolute Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $44.38.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

