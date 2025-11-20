Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Purchased by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 0.7% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $2,854,000. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $112.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

