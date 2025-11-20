iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH Shares Acquired by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $102.80 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $106.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.33.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.