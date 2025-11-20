BWM Planning LLC Buys New Holdings in Energy Transfer LP $ET

BWM Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 370.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 94,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 74,050 shares during the last quarter. Ariston Services Group raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 100,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56,274 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth approximately $930,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 223.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after acquiring an additional 738,885 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 275,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

