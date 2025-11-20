BWM Planning LLC Sells 72,374 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

BWM Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,374 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of BWM Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BWM Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

