Ade LLC Buys 4,172 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Ade LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 424.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of GOVT opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
