Auxano Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Auxano Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,804 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 2.4% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $403.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.32. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.21, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Melius Research set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Melius assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.