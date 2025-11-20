Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $966,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 606,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Quanta Services by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,197,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,269,000 after purchasing an additional 401,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $445.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.46. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $469.43.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $469.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $500.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total transaction of $1,808,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,209.67. This trade represents a 24.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total transaction of $3,413,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,756.80. This trade represents a 27.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 32,002 shares of company stock worth $14,295,857 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

