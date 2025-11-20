BWM Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 6,786 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

BWM Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 62,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 237,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 107,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.14. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

