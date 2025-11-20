Ade LLC Has $401,000 Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Ade LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEF. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,885,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $334.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $349.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.70.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

