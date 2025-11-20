Ade LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Ade LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.08. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.60.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

