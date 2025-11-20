Auxano Advisors LLC Purchases 1,148 Shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 54.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 91.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $81,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of RRX opened at $131.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $182.70.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RRX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $192.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

