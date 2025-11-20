Auxano Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Auxano Advisors LLC cut its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ bought a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,354,000. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 5.4% during the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 679,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.44.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $173.85 on Thursday. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $181.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $233.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.22.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

