Auxano Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Auxano Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.8%

SBAC opened at $196.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.18. SBA Communications Corporation has a 52-week low of $185.45 and a 52-week high of $245.16.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $732.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.65 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.06.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

