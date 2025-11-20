Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SION. Jones Trading initiated coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Sionna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SION stock opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.89. Sionna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $43.19.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 169,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $5,475,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 722,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,366,437.35. This represents a 18.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cloonan sold 99,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $3,618,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 547,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,846,657.18. This trade represents a 15.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,416,379 shares of company stock worth $48,949,646 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000.

About Sionna Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

