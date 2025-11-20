NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Cut by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 7.0% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $1,163,288,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $186.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Melius Research set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.49.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

