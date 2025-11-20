Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,931 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,223,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,468 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,557,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,199,712,000 after purchasing an additional 263,718 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,710,665,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $431,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,044,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,540,026.25. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $222,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 619,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,682,831.24. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 133,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,835,383 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.46.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $100.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $801.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

