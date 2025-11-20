NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Raised by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,375 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.9% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $186.52 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Arete boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.