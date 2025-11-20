Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $143.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PVLA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Palvella Therapeutics from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Palvella Therapeutics from $65.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Palvella Therapeutics from $95.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palvella Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.92.

Palvella Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ PVLA opened at $96.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13. Palvella Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.18). On average, analysts anticipate that Palvella Therapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palvella Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Palvella Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Palvella Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

About Palvella Therapeutics

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

