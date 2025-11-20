Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Runway Growth Finance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

RWAY stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $324.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.73.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.11 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 38.92% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.7%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 74,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

