5,122 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT Purchased by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT stock opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $45.42.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

