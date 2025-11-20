First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $16.07 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.7% in the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $186.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.