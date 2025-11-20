Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,695 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 22,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $88.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $115.38. The company has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average of $91.90.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Melius assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Mcraven purchased 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,970.24. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

