Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth $35,000. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,252,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 41,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,565,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,304,504,000 after buying an additional 481,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. President Capital raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Cameco Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $110.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 25.0%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

