Brokerages Set Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) PT at $29.63

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.6250.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.77%.The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0835 dividend. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,186.78. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 11,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $294,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,850. This trade represents a 58.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 61,792 shares of company stock worth $1,852,800 in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 72.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,050.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 416.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

