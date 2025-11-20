Absolute Capital Management LLC Makes New $892,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $241.01 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.07.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $263.77.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

