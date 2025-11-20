Absolute Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 221,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 146,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 137,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $78.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average is $78.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.