Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 111,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,166,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Rocket Companies by 31.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Rocket Companies by 17.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth $466,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Rocket Companies

In related news, Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $41,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,020,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,045,422.80. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RKT shares. Wall Street Zen cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Get Our Latest Report on RKT

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Rocket Companies stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.95 and a beta of 2.21. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 19.68 and a quick ratio of 19.68.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 148.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.