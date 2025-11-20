Andrew Brannan Sells 8,913 Shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Brannan sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $1,061,181.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,407. The trade was a 59.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $115.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.31. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $136.92.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $560.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.45 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Cirrus Logic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at $30,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.
