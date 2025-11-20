Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. Sells 237,700 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,700 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 24.5% of Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000.

SPLG opened at $77.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $81.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.69.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

