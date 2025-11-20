iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Sold by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.7% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 263,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 78,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 5.1%

USMV opened at $93.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average is $93.54. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

