Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 101.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 662.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $38.40 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Ally Financial had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

In other news, insider Kathleen L. Patterson sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $1,184,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 100,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,094,294.58. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen raised Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

