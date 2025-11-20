Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Invests $1.43 Million in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,262 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.9% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANH stock opened at $171.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.67 and its 200 day moving average is $199.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.08. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.81 and a 1-year high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.42.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

