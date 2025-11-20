Insider Selling: Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,280,800.00 in Stock

Adherex Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 160,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,850,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,800,000. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 85,918 shares of Adherex Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $755,219.22.

On Thursday, October 9th, Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 20,609 shares of Adherex Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $192,694.15.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 19,605 shares of Adherex Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $185,659.35.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 26,900 shares of Adherex Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $257,971.00.

Adherex Technologies Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of FENC stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $230.00 million, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. Adherex Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adherex Technologies

Adherex Technologies ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adherex Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adherex Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,199,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Adherex Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adherex Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adherex Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FENC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adherex Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Adherex Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adherex Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Adherex Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Adherex Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

About Adherex Technologies

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

